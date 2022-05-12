Country's first 'Amrit Sarovar' to be inaugurated in UP's Patwai

New Delhi, May 12 The country's first 'Amrit Sarovar' will be inaugurated on May 13 (Friday) at Patwai, Rampur in Uttar Pradesh by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Jal Shakti Minister in the state, Swatantra Dev Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the construction of 75 'Amrit Sarovars' (ponds) in each district of the country as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav' to mark 75 years of the country's independence.

"This splendid 'Amrit Sarovar' has been constructed under the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi and guidance of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath," Naqvi said.

The minister noted that participation and cooperation of the common people, villagers and promptness of 'Gram Panchayat' and the 'District Administration' has played an important role in opening of this grand 'Amrit Sarovar' in a very short time.

"In 'Mann Ki Baat' programme last month, the Prime Minister had mentioned about this 'Amrit Sarovar' in Patwai, Rampur," the minister said.

In 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had said: "After taking the resolve of Amrit Sarovar, work has started on it at many places at a rapid pace. I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage. With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, with the help of local school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks."

"Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, the children there for this effort," the Prime Minister had said.

Naqvi mentioned that this 'Amrit Sarovar' of Patwai will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water, it will also be an attraction for the people of nearby areas. Along with various entertainment facilities, boating is also available in this 'Amrit Sarovar'.

