Country's largest waste-to-energy plant to come up in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 23 Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Minister Dr Kamal Gupta inaugurated the construction work for the country's largest waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Gurugram on Friday.

Waste management concessionaire Ecogreen Energy will set up a 25-MW waste-to-energy plant on 10 acres of land at Bandhwadi, located on the Gurugram-Faridabad road.

The minister said that the plant to be set up in Gurugram will prove to be a milestone for the proper disposal of waste and it will help both Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

"With this plant, around 25 MW of electricity will be generated on daily basis from the waste and the waste will also be disposed of accordingly," the minister told reporters.

"The WTE will start working within two years. The machinery to be installed in the plant has been imported from Germany and this plant will be based on state-of-the-art technology. It will have two boilers of 750 TPD capacity each, a turbogenerator of 25 MW capacity and a control room," he said.

It may be noted that EcoGreen Energy was appointed by Haryana government in August 2017 to set up the waste-to-energy plant at Bandhwadi but because of some reasons the construction work could not start.

On average, both districts generate 2,100 metric tonnes of solid waste per day, which is collected by the company through a door-to-door collection and transported to the Bandhwadi landfill site.

The waste-to-energy plant to be set up here will follow the guidelines of the Central Pollution and State Pollution Control Board and the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. At the initial stage, a retaining wall will be constructed to prevent the old waste from slipping and to avoid any hindrance in the construction of the waste-to-energy plant.

