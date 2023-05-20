Court directs Kota SP to file case against Congress leader Randhawa by May 23

Jaipur, May 20 Kota City Superintendent of Police Sharad Chaudhary reached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on Saturday in connection with a notice served to him for not registering a case against Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for his statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the court's order.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had lodged the complaint in this matter. His lawyer Manoj Puri said that the SP had verbally said that there was political pressure on him as he sought more time. However, the court has now directed Chaudhary to file an FIR against Randhawa and present a report before the court by 12 noon on May 23.

As per the complaint lodged by Dilawar, at a party meeting in Jaipur on March 13, Randhawa had targetted the Prime Minister for his alleged ties with Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

According to Dilawar's counsel Manoj Puri, Randhawa allegedly said, "If Modi is finished, the nation will be saved otherwise the nation will be ruined."

Meanwhile, on behalf of Mahavir Nagar police station's circle inspector, a monitoring petition was presented before the court in this the matter, which appealed to stay the order of the lower court.

Puri said, "This is the first time that instead of filing a report, the circle inspector is presenting a monitoring petition. In March, a complaint was lodged against Randhawa at Mahavir Nagar police station. But the police did not register any case. Thereafter, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Kota sought a report from SP Chaudhary by May 10.

In the report submitted by the SP, it was told that Randhawa had made the speech in Jaipur, so the case could not be filed in Kota.

