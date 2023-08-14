Court notice to Afzal Ansari on enhancement of sentence

Prayagraj, Aug 14 The Allahabad High Vourt has issued a notice to former MP Afzal Ansari on a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government, which has sought enhancement of his sentence in a Gangsters Act case.

Justice Raj Beer Singh has fixed August 29 as the next date of hearing.

Afzal was disqualified as an MP in May after the special court (MP-MLA) Ghazipur sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment in April and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him in the case.

On July 24, the high court had granted bail to Afzal but declined to stay his conviction.

As a result, though Afzal was released from jail, his membership of Parliament was not restored.

