Court slaps fine on TN minister for repeatedly skipping hearings

Chennai, Feb 20 A district court in Tamil Nadu's Ooty on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on state Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran after he repeatedly failed to appear in court for hearings in a 2013 case.

Similar penalties were imposed on DMK functionary Vinod, and AIADMK functionary Bharathiyar also in this case.

A case had been filed against Ramachandran and others after several people were injured in a clash between DMK and AIADMK workers during the elections for Vice Chairman of the Wellington Cantonment Board.

With the minister repeatedly not appearing for court hearings in the matter, the district and sessions court in Udhagamandalam imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 to be paid to a temple trust.

