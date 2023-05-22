CPI-M legislator delays selection trial of Kerala Blasters

Kochi, May 22 CPI(M) legislator and president of Ernakulam District Sports Council, P.V. Sreenijin, on Monday refused to open the gates of a local stadium where the Kerala Blasters had announced selection trials to select the Under-17 team.

When about 100 students with their parents from across the state reached the stadium at 6 a.m at the government school, they were shocked to find the gates locked.

Soon came the news that Sreenijin was pointing out that Kerala Blasters had a rent outstanding to be paid and hence the gates have been locked.

But the Kerala State Sports Council president U. Sharaf Ali, who is also a former India international footballer, said the Kerala Blasters have no outstanding dues and all steps will be made to open the gates.

By 10 a.m, the gates were opened, after which the children looked happy.

Ernakulam Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Hibi Eden said Sreenijin should quit as a legislator if he has any shame.

"How can a people's representative ever behave like this and especially to young minds who came with a lot of hope from various parts of the state. This is a real shameful act," said Eden.

A young boy's mother said, "We arrived in Kochi on Sunday and were shocked to see the gates locked. Our hopes diminished when four hours lapsed."

"It was a big relief for all who have been waiting here when the gates were opened. Hope this delay will not affect the performance of the boys," said the mother of a boy who came from Malappuram.

Sreenijin won from the Kunnathunadu assembly constituency in Ernakulam district on a CPI-M ticket in the 2021 assembly polls while in the 2006 assembly polls he contested unsuccessfully from the Njarakkal constituency on a Congress ticket.

