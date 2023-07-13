CPI-M urges Stalin to reconsider conditions for monthly assistance to women

Chennai, July 13 The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reconsider certain conditions laid down under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme for monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads of families.

CPI-M Tamil Nadu state Secretary, K. Balakrishnan, addressing reporters at Dindigul, said that his party was not for the well-to-do people receiving assistance from government as this would only be a wasteful expenditure for the government.

But people from middle and lower classes must get government assistance, he added.

The senior communist leader said that the condition that families who use electricity above 300 units per month are not eligible for assistance was not acceptable. Balakrishnan also said that the condition that women receiving widow pensions, old age pensions and those who receive disability pensions are ineligible for the monthly assistance was also not acceptable to the CPI-M.

He also said that if the government has any difficulties in providing Rs 1,000 assistance under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, then the government must increase the assistance given under the other schemes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor