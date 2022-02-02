CPI MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Pegasus spyware

.Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware.

As per the notice submitted to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Viswam has demanded to take up the urgent issue regarding the government's purchase and use of the Pegasus spyware.

"The Government of India has not been transparent about these allegations and as such the reports in the public domain require the attention of this house urgently," the CPI MP said in the notice.

Viswam had also given a notice of breach of privilege against Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for his statements on the floor of the House regarding the Pegasus controversy.

Names of some political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and some Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance allegedly using Pegasus spyware after a report published in 'The Wire'.

Vaishnaw had responded to the allegations in Parliament and said "there is no substance behind the sensationalism".

( With inputs from ANI )

