CPI(M) in Kerala B-team of PM Modi: Cong

By IANS | Published: June 17, 2023 11:21 AM 2023-06-17T11:21:04+5:30 2023-06-17T11:40:08+5:30

Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 Veteran Congress leader K.Muraleedharan on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged "highhandedness" ...

CPI(M) in Kerala B-team of PM Modi: Cong | CPI(M) in Kerala B-team of PM Modi: Cong

CPI(M) in Kerala B-team of PM Modi: Cong

Next

Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 Veteran Congress leader K.Muraleedharan on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged "highhandedness" on media and the opposition parties and termed him "B-team" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Situation in Kerala is so bad that even the allies of the ruling Vijayan government are afraid to react, the Lok Sabha member said.

"Even the owner of the leading media outlet- Mathurbhumi- Shreyams Kumar (an ally of ruling Left Democratic Front) has expressed his displeasure over the manner the media is being haunted. During the first Vijayan government, the standard phrase to the media from Vijayan was 'Get out' from meeting places. In the second Vijayan government, it has changed to 'Go to jail '", said Muraleedharan the son of legendary Congress leader K.Karunakaran.

"If Vijayan does not mend his ways, we will be forced to launch a never before seen protest, " added Muraleedharan.

The state has been witnessing a never before haunting of the media.

By now quite a number of cases have been registered against top journalists working with leading media outlets, including a female journalist allegedly for anti-government news.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said never before has the media in the state been haunted and hunted like this.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Veteran congress Veteran congress Left democratic front Pinarayi Vijayan Narendra Modi Ji Narendra Modi Sir Shri Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Modi Narendra Modi Excellency Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Led National Democratic Alliance