CPI(M) likely to constitute commission on allegation against Left Front convenor

Chennai, Dec 25 The Kerala CPI(M) was likely to constitute a party commission on the allegations revealed by the party state committee member, P. Jayarajan against the state Left Front convenor and senior leader, E.P. Jayarajan.

P. Jayarajan has in the recent CPI(M) state committee meeting raised an allegation that E.P. Jayarajan's son Jaison and his wife, P.K. Indira were holding stakes in an Ayurveda resort in the party stronghold, Morazha in Kannur district.

In the allegation, P. Jayarajan stated that Jaison was holding maximum shares in a director board of 13 persons and had a capital of Rs 10 crore.

The CPI(M) stronghold of Anthoor Panchayat where the party candidates get elected unopposed granted sanction to the resort. It is to be noted that the Anthoor Panchayath president, P.K. Shyamala is the wife of M.V. Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary.

Jaison and a businessman from Thalassery - the hometown of Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, K.P. Ramesh Kumar were the founder directors of the resort.

The CPI(M) state secretary, M.V. Govindan on assuming office after the demise of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had told the mediapersons after a CPI(M) state committee meeting that the party will not allow any of its cadre or leader to get away with graft allegations. He has also said that the party will take stringent action against those indulging in nefarious activities, including consuming liquor.

P. Jayarajan while speaking to the mediapersons at Kannur on Saturday said that the party would not allow any deviation from the core principles. However, he said that, E.P. Jayarajan was a senior leader of the party and that the media was distorting facts.

The open stand taken by P. Jayarajan in the party state committee meeting in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present, shocked the party leadership. E.P. Jayarajan is a central committee member of the party and a powerful leader from the red fort of the party, Kannur. Pinarayi Vijayan, M.V. Govindan and P. Jayarajan are also from Kannur district.

E.P. Jayarajan has been sulking ever since M.V. Govindan assumed office as the state secretary of the party as he had a grouse that being senior to Govindan he could have been considered for the party state secretary post. E.P. Jayarajan, who is the former industries minister of Kerala is now the LDF convenor and has been on medical leave from the party for the past month.

