CPI(M)'s black money parked in Uralungal Society: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, June 16 Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D.Satheesan on Friday alleged that the money raised by the CPI(M) through "corruption" is finding its way into the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS).

ULCCS is one of the oldest labour cooperatives in India owned and managed by workers and headquartered in Kozhikode.

All civil, construction and such works are now awarded to ULCCS without tender.

"ULCCS has now become the place where all the money that the CPI(M) raises through corruption is parked and all the profits from these ventures arrive at the door steps of Chief Minister Vijayan's house," said Satheesan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor