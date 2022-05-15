CPM, CPI jumps into spat between Kerala health minister, Deputy Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 Spat between CPI leader and Deputy Speaker of Kerala assembly Chittayam Gopakaumar and the Kerala Health Minister and CPM leader Veena George got murkier with the CPI and the CPM district secretaries also jumping into it.

Chittayam Gopakumar, senior CPI leader from Pathanamthitta district and a representative of SC reserved seat, Adoor, in Kerala assembly, had openly told media persons that Veena George, who also hails from the same district, was keeping him in the dark and not communicating any developments.

Chittayam also said that Veena George never bothered to pick his calls and that he had stopped calling her even for issues related to his constituency.

He alleged that he was not even called for the preliminary meetings for the first anniversary celebrations of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Veena George said that anyone was welcome to check her phone records and that the allegations were baseless.

CPM Pathanamthitta district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu told mediapersons that the allegations levelled by the Deputy Speaker were untrue and that he was properly invited for the preliminary meeting of the first anniversary celebrations.

Speaking to media persons, Udhayabhanu said, "This is like a father complaining that he was not being invited for the marriage of his daughter instead of actively participating in the function."

In a fitting response, CPI Pathanamthitta district secretary, T.B. Jayan told media persons on Sunday, "The statement of the CPM district secretary was unfortunate. This is an issue between two people who are of cabinet rank and they have a state-level jurisdiction and the respective state leaderships should be involved in it. "

Jayan also said, "The statement of the CPM district secretary that this was like father complaining that he was not invited for the daughter's marriage. This is like neighbours conducting the marriage of the daughter by making the father a spectator."

The spat between the two powerful political parties of the ruling LDF in Pathanamthitta district has rattled the state leadership of both parties.

The youth wing of the CPM, Democratic Youth Federation of India had physically assaulted CPI leaders in the Adoor area a few months back injuring many local leaders grievously.

A senior state leader of the CPI while speaking to said, "This is unfortunate. CPM has become very arrogant and Veena George is a classic example of this arrogance. Even a fellow woman MLA of the CPM had complained that Veena was not picking phone."

The CPI and CPM, even though being in the same front, are not on good terms at the ground level in several constituencies of the state.

