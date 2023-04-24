CPR training programmes by Gujarat BJP set new record, saving lives across the state

Gandhinagar, April 24 The Gujarat BJP on Monday announced about their role in organising life-saving CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training programmes for over 45,000 party workers across 37 medical colleges in the state. The initiative has set a new record, recognised by the World Book of Records, and has been lauded for its service to the community during emergency situations.

This was organised under the leadership of the state president CR Paatil.

As part of the Health Volunteer Campaign, the training was conducted on April 2, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Day. Over 2,500 doctors and medical professionals joined forces to train BJP workers, ensuring that help can be provided swiftly during cases of sudden cardiac arrest before medical teams arrive on the scene.

On this occasion, CR Paatil on Monday highlighted the Gujarat BJP's ongoing commitment to providing various services for public benefit during political events. "The party has been involved in numerous activities, including blood donation camps, medical assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, and consistent support to NGOs."

The state president emphasised the importance of CPR training in saving lives during emergency situations.

