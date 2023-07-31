Crisis not yet over for Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee though minor improvement noted

Kolkata, July 31 Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has started showing minor improvements though the team of doctors treating him feel that the crisis is yet to be over.

Sources from the hospital in South Kolkata said that a major improvement has been noticed in the level of C - reactive protein (CRP) level in his blood, which has currently around 150 -- significantly lower than the level of 300 when he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. The hospital authorities have also been able to increase the antibiotics dosage in his body.

In such a situation, the medical team examining him is considering whether to bring down his dependence on invasive ventilation or not.

Sources said that despite all these complications, the heart functioning of the former chief minister is impressive and that is the reason why he had started responding to the medication fast. He also underwent a CT scan this morning.

The CPI(M) leader was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after the oxygen saturation level plummeted following which his condition deteriorated. He had been a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient for quite some time.

Party sources close to him said the condition of the former chief minister would not have deteriorated so much on Saturday had he agreed to get admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago when he started showing signs of deterioration in medical conditions.

In 2021, the former chief minister was infected with COVID-19 and was admitted to the same hospital.

--IANS

