CWC Meeting: Amid defeat in Punjab, G23 leaders point out delay in taking decision on change of CM, blame Sidhu for 'anti-party' statements

After a humiliating defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections, Congress G23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ajay Maken said that the party high command's decision of replacing Captain Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as the state's chief minister was justified, but pointed out that the decision was 'delayed'.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the decision to remove Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was right. At the same time, Ajay Maken, chairman of the Punjab Screening Committee, criticized Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the meeting on the poll debacle.

In the 4-hour meeting of the Congress Working Committee, detailed consultations were held on the defeat of the Punjab elections.

Azad said, "Not only the MLAs of Punjab were troubled by Captain, but the party was also not happy with his growing 'Nawabi' attitude," adding that he while sitting in Delhi was aware of the situation.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi took responsibility for a delay in taking the decision of replacing Singh.

Giving a report on the crushing defeat in the Punjab elections, Maken targetted Sidhu and said, "When the party was trying to work on the decision of relief in electricity bills during the Channi government, Sidhu's statements created an atmosphere against the government."

He also mentioned in his report the statements made by Sidhu's wife, after the party's decision to make Channi the chief minister of the state. Ajay Maken told the CWC members how Sidhu's wife raised questions in protest against the party's slogan of a 'poor CM'.

He even stated that the statement of Sidhu's daughter also caused a huge loss to the party just before the elections.

Based on the discussion held in the CWC, it is certain that the party might take strict action against the Punjab Congress President.

( With inputs from ANI )

