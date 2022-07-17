Cylinder explosion: Stalin announces solatium to victims

Chennai, July 17 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 50,000 each to those injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a tea shop in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday morning.

The relief fund was released from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

The explosion occurred at a tea shop in Parvathipuram in which eight people, including two women, were injured. Parvathipuram police told that all the eight suffered burn injuries and are admitted to the Asaripallam government hospital.

Police have commenced investigation into the incident.

