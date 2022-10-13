Dabolim Airport will not be shut down: Goa CM clarifies

Panaji, Oct 13 After opposition parties targeted the Goa government alleging it is secretly trying to close the Dabolim Airport, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday clarified that even after Mopa airport is operational it will not shut down.

"Many have expressed concern about Dabolim airport. I want to assure them even after Mopa airport is operational this airport will not be shut down," Sawant said during a programme in Mormugao, South Goa.

He said that there are many plans to keep Dabolim Airport operational.

"Next week, we will plan how to make division of flights (landing), if international flights land at Mopa then national flights can be landed here," Sawant said.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday had expressed fear that Goa Dabolim Airport may shut down if local taxi operators fail to support 'app-based taxi service'.

According to Godinho, once the Mopa Airport is operational and when they start giving top class transport facilities then Dabolim airport will suffer.

"If transportation mess continues at Dabolim then everyone will prefer to fly from Mopa," he had said.

After the statements made by Godinho, Congress and Goa Forward Party had targeted BJP government stating it is trying to shut down the Dabolim Airport secretly.

"The government wants to shut Dabolim airport and promote Mopa airport, operated by private company," Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor