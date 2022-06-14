Dangerous rebel leader killed in Colombia: President

Bogota, June 14 Colombian President Ivan Duque said the army has killed the leader of the dissident faction of the former guerrilla group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

While celebrating his birthday with other rebels at a house in a rural area of the southwest department of Cauca, Leider Johany Noscue Bototo, alias "Mayimbu", was located by military intelligence and was identified by a tattoo of his name on his right arm, Xinhua news agency quoted Duque as saying to reporters here.

Noscue was considered highly "dangerous" and had a bounty of up to $250,000 on his head.

"This is without a doubt one of the most important operations carried out against the FARC dissidents, and we will continue advancing, we will continue looking for the symbols of evil wherever they are. This is a triumph of law," said Duque.

The FARC guerrilla group disarmed in 2016 and transitioned into a political party, but not all the rebels agreed with the group's peace deal with the government.

Those who disagreed continued their insurgency.

