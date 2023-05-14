"Days of BJP are numbered": Adhir Ranjan after Congress' victory in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Following the resounding victory of the Congress in Karnataka, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party could be defeated if the opposition parties stay together and mount a united front against the saffron party.

Speaking with , the Congress leader said, "We have been saying from day one that if the opposition parties stay together, then we can defeat the BJP. Congress has been crying out from inside and outside the parliament that there is a need to mount a united front against the BJP".

He said it was possible to defeat the BJP which has lost power in the only southern state it ruled.

"Following BJP's defeat in Karnataka, the days of the BJP are numbered. People have started to talk about it," he said.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled and emerging as the natural opposition party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP managed to win 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

Many opposition political leaders congratulated the Congress for its emphatic victory in karnataka and credited the success to the impact of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Following the defeat, Basavaraj Boommai submitted his resignation and accepted the responsibility, saying they will conduct a detailed analysis and will come back stronger.

"We had an informal meeting with our president and we have discussed certain issues and we'll shortly call elected representatives and the people who contested. We will have an in-depth analysis and do the course correction to come back to power in the Lok Sabha elections," said Bommai.

Elections in Karnataka were held on May 10 and saw a voting percentage of 73.29 per cent.

