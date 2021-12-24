Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 37

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 24 The number of people who died in the floods in Malaysia has risen to 37, authorities said.

Besides those confirmed dead, at least another 10 individuals have been reported missing, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani told a media briefing on Thursday.

A total of 68,341 flood victims from 18,080 families were recorded at 396 relief centers (PPS) in seven states with Pahang being the most affected state, Xinhua news quoted Sani as saying.

He also said 137 roads were still closed due to floods that hit four states, and 23 locations of rivers are placed under danger and warning levels.

The country's meteorological department has warned of more rain in the Peninsula Malaysia, with rain and storms expected in several states on Friday.

