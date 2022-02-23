Death toll from rainfall in Brazil rises to 185

Brasilia, Feb 23 The death toll rose to 185 from record rainfalls and subsequent landslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, north of Rio de Janeiro, authorities said.

Over 400 rescue workers had to suspend their operations on Tuesday due to the heavy rain and the risk of new mudslides, as 85 people were still missing, said the fire department of Rio de Janeiro state.

Governor of Rio de Janeiro Claudio Castro said that February 15 witnessed the heaviest rainfall since 1932, reports Xinhua news agency.

Businesses started to reopen on Tuesday, while people continued to clean up houses, historic buildings and the downtown area.

Some 620 tonnes of earth and debris generated by the mudslides and floods have been removed so far, according to the waste collection company.

