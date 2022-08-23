Death toll from Sudan's heavy rains, floods rises to 83

Khartoum, Aug 23 The death toll from the recent heavy rains and ensuing floods in Sudan has climbed to 83, the country's National Council for Civil Defence said.

Meanwhile, more than 18,000 homes were destroyed and 25,000 others damaged in the affected areas, according to a council in a statement on Monday.

The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources warned in a press release that the water levels of the Blue Nile and White Nile rivers are expected to rise again during the coming two days, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry urged the people living near the two rivers, particularly in the capital Khartoum, to take necessary precautions.

The rivers in Sudan have registered their highest levels since 1946, according to the Ministry.

On Sunday, the Sudanese Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in the six flood-hit states of River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala.

Nearly 136,000 people have been affected by the floods and heavy rains across Sudan since June, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.

