Delay in negotiations used by Ukrainian forces to regroup: Putin to Erdogan

New Delhi, March 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the futility of any attempts by Kiev to delay the negotiation process.

In a conversation with Erdogan, Putin noted that the delay in negotiations is used by the Ukrainian security forces to regroup their forces and means.

"In this regard, it was emphasized that the suspension of the special operation is possible only if Kiev ceases hostilities and fulfills the well-known requirements of Russia," the Kremlin said, RT reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that at the next round of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, Kiev would show a more constructive approach.

He said this in a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Hope was expressed that during the planned next round of negotiations, representatives of Ukraine will show a more constructive approach that fully takes into account the emerging realities," the Kremlin's press service said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Vladimir Zelensky for the third time in a day, Anna Jonathan-Leus, Bennett's press secretary, told RIA Novosti.

On March 5, Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine with the Israeli Prime Minister in Moscow.

Following this, Bennett met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

