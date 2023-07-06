Delhi: 15% rise in GST collection in Q1

New Delhi, July 6 The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday said that it has achieved a record increase of 15 per cent in the GST collection in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2023-24).

In comparison to the GST collection of Rs 698.05 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal (2022-23), Delhi has collected Rs 802.91 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: "Governments often say that they don’t have money for making good schools and hospitals. But our government in Delhi has shown that honest governance leads to increased revenue."

"Delhi's first quarter GST collection has increased at an impressive 15 per cent from last year. This is how we will have money to build more schools, more hospitals, more infrastructure for the people of Delhi," he added.

Later, at a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi, said: "The Kejriwal government has set an example of honesty for the entire country through the record growth in GST collection."

She said that under Kejriwal's leadership, in Delhi, the budget has consistently increased over the past eight years without imposing any new taxes on the public.

"The economic and budgetary growth of Delhi makes it clear that an honest government can increase its revenue and provide good schools, Mohalla clinics, and quality hospitals to the people of Delhi. This serves as an example for governments that claim to face a shortage of funds," she said.

Atishi further mentioned that the previous governments used to cite a lack of funds as the reason for not being able to build excellent schools.

"However, the Kejriwal government has demonstrated that with the right intention, governments will never face a shortage of funds. In the year 2014-15, Delhi's total budget was Rs 30,000 crore. Within just five years, without imposing any new taxes, the government doubled this budget to Rs 60,000 crore in 2020. Furthermore, this year, the budget of Delhi has increased to Rs 75,000 crore.

"It is evident from this that if the government is honest, there will be no shortage of funds. This trend is also visible in Delhi's GST collection," she said.

The Minister further stated that once the lockdown was lifted, the GST collection also increased, reaching Rs 4,014.98 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.

In the previous year (2022-23), the GST collection in the first quarter was Rs 6,985.05 crore.

"I am pleased to inform you that in the current fiscal year 2023-24, the GST collection in the first quarter has increased by 15 per cent and reached Rs 8,028.91 crore," she said.

