Delhi Assembly approves additional Rs 1,028 crore for Yamuna cleaning

New Delhi, Jan 19 The Delhi Assembly, on the last day of the Winter Session on Thursday, approved a supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 crore for cleaning the Yamuna and for the Delhi Jal Board after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia placed the Supplementary Demand For Grants in the house.

While presenting the demand for grants, he said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will not let roadblocks hamper Delhi's development.

"LG made every possible effort to stop the work of cleaning Yamuna by putting pressure on the officers, despite the approval of the budget from the House, the funds to Delhi Jal Board were stopped," he claimed, adding: "No matter how hard BJP and LG try to stop the work, the Delhi government will not stop the work of Delhiites."

Sisodia ensured the house that the work of cleaning Yamuna will not be stopped and the river will be cleaned before the next elections at any cost. The Delhi government is working on a war footing in this direction. Chief Minister Kejriwal himself is keeping a close watch on the work of cleaning drainage and sewage treatment plants in Delhi, he said.

The Delhi Assembly also approved additional grants of Rs 100 crore for roadworks under Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana. The PWD got an additional grant of Rs 800 crore for road maintenance, construction of additional classrooms, and re-modelling of hospitals. Grants of Rs 50 crore for the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, and Rs 75 crore for SC-ST Welfare were also approved.

Apart from this, it also approved Rs 75 crore for the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Rs 8 crore for Chhath Ghats, an additional amount of Rs 25 crore for giving 1 crore honorarium to martyrs, Rs 50 crore for DGHS, Rs 364 crore for hospital fund, and Rs 78 crores for higher education among others.

