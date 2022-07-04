Delhi Assembly passes bills to hike salary of MLAs

New Delhi, July 4 The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed the bill seeking hike in salary and allowances of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker, deputy Speaker and the opposition leader.

The tow-day monsoon season of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday where the AAP government tabled five bills to increase the salaries and allowances.

Delhi Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Gahlot introduced five amendment bills to increase the salary and allowances of ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, the leader of opposition, chief whip and the members of the assembly.

After the bill gets nod from the President of India, the members of the Delhi Assembly will get Rs 90,000 per month. The AAP government has increased the salary from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. There will also be an increase in many other allowances, which altogether will raise the salary to Rs 90,000 per month from the existing Rs 54,000.

The AAP government had sent the proposal in August last year to increase the salary which was approved by the Centre in May this year. The LG also gave the nod for the proposal last month which has made the way clear for tabling the bill in the assembly.

