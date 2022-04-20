Delhi BJP and AAP spar over anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, April 20 A war of words erupted between BJP and the AAP over use of bulldozers to remove encroachment in Jahangirpuri, where violence broke out on Saturday.

While the BJP blamed AAP for giving religious colour to the drive, the latter said that an order has been issued to harass a particular community in the name of encroachment.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has requested the Delhi Police to provide 400 police personnel for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action on April 20 and 21.

Delhi BJP chief also wrote to North Delhi Mayor Iqbal Singh to identify and demolish illegal construction and encroachment by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence.

Aditya Jha, Delhi BJP spokesperson, told that it is the start of 'safai abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) in the city and against illegal encroachment and individuals. "It is the start of an-anti encroachment drive and will continue till Delhi will be made free of encroachment and foreign nationals illegally staying here," Jha said.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that today a bulldozer of law, justice and constitution will roll down in Jahangirpuri."Bulldozer is the only solution if Bangladeshi infiltrators open fire on police. Betting, smack, ganja and illegal parking are all business of Ansar. This bulldozer drive is the beginning of making Delhi pollution free," Mishra said.

Welcoming the decision of MCD, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said: "People like Amanatullah Khan and Asaduddin Owaisi trying to give it religious colour. But no one is above law. In an early morning tweet, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP want to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi in the month of Ramzan by using MCD.

"A new order has been issued to use bulldozers in Jahangirpuri to harass a particular community in the name of encroachment. Atmosphere of the whole country will spoil from this," Khan said.

