Delhi CM inaugurates Ashram flyover

New Delhi, March 6 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the Ashram-DND Flyover, which was closed for about two months for renovation.

"Congratulations Delhi. New part of Ashram flyover is ready and it's open from today," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Vehicular movement on the flyover will start by 5 p.m.

In a traffic advisory, the Delhi Police said that only light vehicles coming from the DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of the Barapulla Flyover.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," the advisory added.

Following the reopening of the flyover, commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free.

The project was supposed to be inaugurated on February 28, but was postponed.

