Delhi CM, L-G jointly inaugurate GGSIPU's east Delhi campus

New Delhi, June 8 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday jointly inaugurated the east Delhi campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).

The inauguration of the university campus became a contentious issue between Lieutenant Governor and the AAP-led Delhi government, as both sides asserted their claim to inaugurate the facility.

The AAP on Wednesday announced that the east Delhi campus of GGSIPU will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 8. Meanwhile, the office of L-G said it had already been decided that the inauguration would be done by L-G Saxena.

On L-G's claims regarding the inauguration, Delhi Minister Atishi said: "In his hunger to grab credit for the elected government's work, the LG should not forget that education, higher education and technical education are all transferred subjects."

Education Minister Atishi said: "The Kejriwal government has been working on all these three sectors diligently over the last eight years. Today if you go on the streets of Delhi and ask any citizen about who brought the education revolution of Delhi, they will say Arvind Kejriwal, they will not say the BJP-appointed LG worked on education. It is highly unbecoming of an L-G to try to steal credit for the elected government's work, he should not indulge in such petty politics."

"The IPU campus is part of the three state university campuses the Kejriwal government is developing in the Jamnapaar/Trans Yamuna region, along with the NSUT East Campus and DTU East Campus. It is public knowledge that this campus was the brainchild and dream project of Manish Sisodia. Right from its planning, supervising its construction and curriculum, Manish Sisodia has been involved in every aspect of the project, well before the present L-G was sent to Delhi," she said.

