Delhi Government on high alert as Yamuna river risks flooding

New Delhi, July 22 The Delhi Government is on high alert as the Yamuna river continues to rise due to the discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

Yamuna Khadar can face flooding if the water level rises to 206.7.

The situation has raised concerns, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of Delhites.

Revenue Minister Atishi said: “According to the latest update from the Central Water Commission, there is a possibility that the Yamuna river may cross the danger level by tomorrow evening.”

She said that to address the potential risks and challenges posed by this situation, CM Arvind Kejriwal and the entire government have been closely monitoring the developments and overseeing the response efforts.

Atishi also announced that certain parts of Yamuna Khadar might face flooding if the water level rises to 206.7.

"The government is fully prepared to carry out immediate evacuations in these vulnerable areas," she said.

In an effort to keep residents informed and safe, regular Munadi announcements are being made in the areas susceptible to flooding. This exercise aims to warn residents about the potential threat and advise them on necessary precautions.

To further ensure the well-being of the affected residents, relief camps have been thoroughly inspected, and comprehensive preparations have been put in place.

Atishi assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to accommodate and support evacuees in a dignified manner.

"The Revenue Department has taken extensive measures to tackle the situation effectively. Whether it's the Central district, Eastern District, or areas like Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, we have made sufficient preparations to address any challenges that may arise," said Atishi.

“The Delhi Government appeals to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities during this critical time. Updates and advisories will be regularly provided to keep the residents informed about the evolving situation.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor