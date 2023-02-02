Delhi govt allows transplantation, felling of trees for construction of Thal Sena Bhavan

New Delhi, Feb 2 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday granted approval for the removal and transplantation of 579 trees to aid the construction of the new Indian Army Headquarters. The Ministry of Defence has proposed the construction of the Thal Sena Bhavan in Delhi Cantonment.

The Ministry intends to develop the site as a state of the art facility for the army. However, certain patches of trees were obstructing the construction of the site. Therefore, the ministry of defence has sought the approval from the Delhi government for the removal and transplantation of 579 trees, paving the way for the construction of the state of the art Thal Sena Bhavan that will house the Indian Army's new headquarters.

Approving the proposal, the Delhi government has noted that out of the 579 trees, the Ministry will transplant 476 trees, while it will take up felling of 103 trees. The transplantation will take place within the identified project site.

The Delhi government has further asked the ministry not to damage a single tree at the site other than those that have been identified and approved by the government. If any tree apart from the approved ones is damaged, it shall constitute an offence under Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994.

The Delhi government has further made it mandatory for the Defence ministry to plant ten times the trees transplanted and removed.

The MoD will have to plant 5,790 new trees around the site to maintain ecological balance. Thus, they will now plant 5,790 new tree saplings. These trees will be planted upon the identified land parcels within 3 months from the date on which the permission for shifting of the trees will be issued.

The MoD will further take the responsibility of maintaining the trees for the next seven years, as per Delhi government's guidelines.

As per the proposal approved by the Delhi government, various species of trees that suit the soil and climate of Delhi will be planted in the identified places.

