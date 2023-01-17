Delhi govt approves three road strengthening, drain improvement projects

New Delhi, Jan 17 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved three projects worth Rs 17.79 crores for strengthening two roads and the drain in the national capital.

The projects include the strengthening of Anuvrat Marg in the south division, strengthening and raising of the road from Deenpur to Kaccha Talab and Tazpur Mod to the police checkpost on Goyala Deenpur Road, and re-modelling of the drain along GT Road.A

Sisodia has directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.

"Under the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make the infrastructure of Delhi beautiful, safe and world-class, the government is working on mission mode to strengthen and improve the infrastructure across the city. To make the roads of Delhi world-class, the government is also getting the assessment of roads done by experts and preparing a blueprint for them," he said.

The road strengthening project on Anuvrat Marg costs Rs 7.82 crore for 2.5 km and the strengthening of Goyala Deenpur Road costs Rs 8.07 crore for 4.2 km. Strengthening work on these two stretches includes maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges, and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls and painting. The government has asked the PWD to raise the height of the Goyala Deenpur road to avoid the waterlogging problems during monsoon season.

Another project approved by Sisodia includes re-modelling of the drain alongside GT road from opposite Mansarovar Park to Kendriya Vidyalaya at the cost of Rs 1.90 crore. The project is supposed to help in preventing waterlogging in adjacent colonies and on the road.

