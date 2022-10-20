Delhi govt clears way for new Janakpuri-RK Ashram Metro corridor

New Delhi, Oct 20 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday cleared the way for the upcoming Janakpuri-RK Ashram Metro Corridor to improve the metro connectivity and access in the national capital.

The project was pending since long as a park was on the way of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram Metro Corridor route in Derawal Nagar. The park had a stretch with 316 trees, causing hindrance in the construction work.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had sought clearance for removal and transplantation of trees from the site which was stuck for some time.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission to the DMRC for removal and transplantation of 316 trees on the site on the condition that 3,160 new trees would be planted as compensation.

The corridor is part of Delhi Metro's Phase 4. After the construction of the corridor, it will help connect West Delhi and Central Delhi by connecting Magenta Line's Janakpuri West Station to Blue Line's RK Ashram Station.

Talking about the development, CM Kejriwal tweeted: "We have cleared the path for construction of a new metro corridor between Janakpuri and RK Ashram today. DMRC has been given permission to remove and transplant 316 trees obstructing the project, provided they compensate by planting 3,160 more trees. The corridor is part of Delhi Metro's Phase 4. With this, another major section of Delhi will now have improved access to the Metro. Access to public transport is the lifeline of any modern city. This will help people opt for cleaner transport and leave their vehicles behind."

The DMRC would take the responsibility of maintaining the trees that would be planted as compensation, for the next seven years.

The Janakpuri to RK Ashram Corridor will run through several densely populated areas of Delhi including RK Ashram, Nabi Karim, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar, Derawal Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Azadpur, Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, North Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Deepali Chowk, Pushpanjali Enclave, West Enclave, Mangolpuri, Peeragarhi, Paschim Vihar, Keshopur, Krishna Park Extn and Janakpuri West.

