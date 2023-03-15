Delhi govt extends ongoing excise policy by 6 months

New Delhi, March 15 The Delhi government on Wednesday extended the ongoing old excise policy by six months. Meanwhile, the government officials have been instructed to prepare a new policy soon.

An official said that the excise department has not come up with the new policy. Therefore, the current excise policy has got an extension of six months.

During the extension period, there will be five dry days Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Zuha.

The Delhi government rolled out its 2021-22 excise policy on August 31 last year following allegations of irregularities and favouritism in granting liquor licences to private shop owners. Under the 2021-22 liquor policy, licences of 849 liquor vends were issued through open bidding to private firms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor