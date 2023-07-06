Delhi govt issues 'Flood Control Order' to tackle waterlogging

New Delhi, July 6 Delhi cabinet minister Atishi has released the "Flood Control Order 2023" for the Flood and Irrigation Control Department and the Public Works Department (PWD) to tackle the issue of waterlogging in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

Releasing the order, Atishi highlighted that this year, 16 control rooms, including the Central Control Room, have been established across the city to continuously monitor flood-prone areas, including the water level of the Yamuna river.

She instructed officials to remain alert, and prepared to handle emergencies during the monsoons.

Atishi emphasised the need for all concerned departments to work together in order to prevent issues such as waterlogging or floods during this period.

Regarding preparations for potential floods caused by rising water levels in the Yamuna river's Khadar areas, she directed officials to check and ensure the readiness of all tools used in relief and rescue operations.

Additionally, she urged the establishment of reliable arrangements for safely relocating people to secure locations during flood situations.

Atishi instructed the PWD and other departments to ensure that there is no waterlogging in Delhi during the rainy season.

She also directed officials to visit various areas of Delhi, identify waterlogged locations, take immediate action, and submit reports on those areas.

The Flood Control Order encompasses essential information pertaining to flood control machinery, operational plans, water drainage systems, river embankments, regulators, pumping stations, and other relevant details.

It also provides contact numbers for control centers of all nodal agencies and necessary information for active participation, coordination, and collaboration among relevant agencies/departments to effectively tackle the dangers of floods.

