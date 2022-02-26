Delhi govt spends Rs 293cr on ads during Covid-19 at 10,665 cr estimated fiscal deficit for 2021-22
By IANS | Published: February 26, 2022 01:45 AM2022-02-26T01:45:02+5:302022-02-26T02:05:07+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 26 Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has spent Rs 293 crore on advertisements through television channels, newspapers and radio during the Covid-hit financial year 2020-21. This is Rs 93.2 crore more than what it spent in 2019-20, reveals an RTI. The fiscal deficit for 2021-22 is estimated to be Rs 10,665 crore as per the Budget estimates for the year 2021-22.
In 2020-21, fiscal deficit has increased by 146 per cent from the budget to the revised stage. In 2020-21, revenue deficit is estimated to be Rs 3,770 crore at the revised stage as compared to a target of revenue surplus of Rs 7,239 crore at the budget stage
