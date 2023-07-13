Delhi-Haryana government clash over inoperative ITO barrage gates adds to flood woes

New Delhi, July 13 Five gates of the ITO Barrage are not functioning, which is adding more trouble to flood-affected Delhi.

The issue has now snowballed into a political fight between the Delhi and Haryana governments as the barrage belongs to the latter.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the ITO Barrage belongs to the Haryana government, and his government had informed the authorities concerned about it.

"Five gates of the ITO Bridge Barrage are jammed, causing hindrance in the release of water. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, modern technology is being employed to open these gates, and the work is currently in progress," Bhardwaj tweeted.

The water level in the Yamuna River has now crossed the 208.46 mark. A lot of areas in North, East, and North East Delhi have been submerged in water. Delhi's largest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, is also submerged in water. Apart from this, the crematorium ground of Geeta Colony was also affected by floodwater.

