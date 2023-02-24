Delhi HC restrains AAP leaders from making defamatory claims against BJP's Shyam Jaju

New Delhi, Feb 24 The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Dilip Kumar Pandey to refrain from making defamatory allegations against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Shyam Jaju and his son.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla was hearing a defamation suit filed by Jaju wherein he has claimed that the AAP leaders in a press conference dated January 22 had said that Delhi BJP leader Adesh Gupta and Jaju's son had made illegal earnings through a company named Majboot Solutions Private Limited.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla while passing an interim order directed the AAP leaders to remove all the posts on social media concerning the matter.

The court held that a prima facie case was made out for grant of interim relief.

The order said: "Defendants 1-4 are directed to take down the defamatory content relating to the plaintiffs within 2 days failing which the defendants 5-17 (social media intermediaries and digital portals) shall remove them after notice. Defendants are further directed to restrain themselves from publishing or disseminating any further defamatory content against the plaintiffs."

Jaju had earlier sent a legal notice to the AAP leaders urging them to take back the allegations made against his son and take down all social media references to the same.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor