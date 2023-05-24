Delhi HC upholds Centre's order dismissing Guj IPS officer

New Delhi, May 24 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld Centre's order dismissing Gujarat IPS Officer Satish Chandra Verma, who had assisted the CBI in its probe into the alleged fake encounter of Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat.

Verma was dismissed from service on August 30, 2022, ahead of his superannuation on September 30.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva dismissed the pleas moved by Verma against his termination.

He had probed the 2004 Ishrat Jahan case between April 2010 and October 2011 and on his investigation report, a special investigation team held it was a fake encounter.

Earlier, Verma had also approached the apex court after the high court allowed the Home Ministry to take action against him in view of a departmental inquiry, which proved the charges against him.

However, he moved an application before the high court last year to amend his petition to challenge the dismissal order which was passed during the pendency of the matter.

The charges included interacting "with public media" when he was Chief Vigilance Officer of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, Shillong.

The high court had refused to stay Verma's dismissal last year on September 26.

"Consequently, we are not inclined to stay or interdict the order of dismissal dated 30.08.2022 at this stage," a division bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Tushar Rao Gedela said in the order.

