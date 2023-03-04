Delhi L-G approves proposal to send teachers to Finland for training

New Delhi, March 4 Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the Education Department's proposal for training programme for Primary In-charges in Finland, an official said on Saturday.

However, the L-G has increased the number of primary in-charges, who were to proceed to Finland for training, from 52 to 87 so as to ensure equal representation of primary in-charges from all 29 administrative zones of the Education Department.

With this, a total of 87 primary in-charges that includes three in-charges from each of the 29 administrative zones will be selected for the training programme, as against the 52 primary in-charges who were arbitrarily selected by the government.

"I would like to underline that despite, myself having, duly and rightfully enquired about impact assessment on the learning outcomes of foreign training programs conducted in the past and the desirability of examining and identifying similarly placed training programs in the institutes of excellence within the country, no comments have been offered by the Department/ Minister thereto," the L-G has noted in his observation.

"Considering that there are about 450 schools of the Directorate of Education having primary classes, it will only be in the fitness of things that the benefits of the learning from the training are extended to all the students of primary classes simultaneously. It should also be ensured that all 29 administrative zones of the Department are represented", the L-G has directed.

The development comes after the AAP government accused the L-G of 'rejecting' the proposal for the training program in Finland even as the same was pending decision due to the AAP government's reluctance to provide details of the impact assessment and analysis of similar foreign training programmes funded by the Delhi government in the past.

The L-G also advised the government to adopt a fair and transparent selection process for identifying the organisers for the training programme.

"There is nothing on record to show as to what has been the selection procedure to identify the institute for organising the proposed training programmes. It is advised that in all future proposals, the Department should essentially adopt a fair and transparent selection process for identifying the organisers for the training programme. For optimal utilisation of the resources and maximising the benefits of the training programmes, it is advisable that these organisers of training programmes should conduct training in India itself for wider coverage in a much shorter time span," he noted.



