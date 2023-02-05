Delhi L-G reviews progress in work for events related to G20 summit

New Delhi, Feb 5 Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena visited various locations in the national capital to take stock of the ongoing work related to the preparations for events related to the forthcoming G-20 Summit, an official said on Sunday.

Three days ago, the L-G chaired a high-level committee meeting to review the progress of the development work in the run-up to the various events related to the G-20 summit.

"In a day-long exercise that included walking as much as 29-km altogether at various locations on Friday, the L-G was accompanied by the Chief Secretary and heads of all stakeholder departments/agencies, including DDA, NDMC, MCD, PWD, ASI, Delhi Police, Transport, Tourism, DTTDC and Railways etc. All these agencies are carrying out extensive work of cleaning, repair, maintenance, overhaul and makeover of roads, flyovers, heritage sites, markets and hotels, among others," Raj Niwas said in a statement.

"The L-G on Saturday first visited the areas starting from ISBT, Hanuman Mandir, Salimgarh Fort, Red Fort, outer ring road along Yamuna and the Samadhi stretch and inspected the ongoing works and issued specific instructions for decongestion and cleaning of areas around Hanuman Mandir and under Hanuman Setu flyover," the statement read.

The ASI has been asked to clean and repair the walls of the Salimgarh fort and the bridge connecting it to the Red Fort. The Railways was similarly asked to repair and revamp the Railway overbridge next to Salimgarh Fort.

Apart from stressing on the cleanliness and repairing of footpaths, Saxena also directed the agencies to ensure that the green spaces along and around the outer ring road along Yamuna are spruced up and made encroachment free.

Thereafter, at the site of the ITPO complex, on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, where the summit meeting is expected to be held, the L-G reviewed the steps being taken by the Traffic Police and the PWD to ensure seamless exit and entry to the complex from towards India Gate and Bhagwan Das road.

While walking through the Qutub Institutional Area, Qutub Minar and the Mehrauli Archeological Park, the L-G expressed displeasure and disappointment at the general state of disrepair, congestion, neglect and unclean and unkempt roads, footpaths and pavements.

The Mehrauli Archeological Park and the Qutub Minar Complex were decided to be seamlessly interconnected, so as to develop the entire area into a heritage walk, and a Baoli in the area which has become nonexistent with silt and garbage deposited into it was instructed to be cleaned and revived.

ASI along with the Delhi Urban Heritage Foundation, under DDA, will work in conjunction to implement this in a mission mode. They will also ensure cleaning, repair and facelift of the historic Quli Khan Mazaar and the Kamali-Jamali Mosque in the Qutub Complex.

Saxena also visited the areas and roads surrounding the Hyatt Hotel on Ring Road, Leela Hotel on Africa Avenue, Taj Hotel on SP Marg and Dilli Haat - INA Market to take stock of the makeover and refurbishing works being undertaken there.

