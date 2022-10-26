Delhi LG approves Chhath Puja at designated Ghats, cautions CM against misleading publicity

New Delhi, Oct 26 Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday approved the celebration of Chhath Puja at designated ghats of the Yamuna river while advising Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against "misleading and premature publicity" over the issue, said a source from the LG office.

"LG has approved Chhath Puja at designated Ghats on the Yamuna and has asked CM Kejriwal to ensure clean Ghats and water for the devotees", said the source, adding that he has also cautioned against misleading and premature publicity.

The LG Secretariat official said that the CM's tweet about the Chhath Puja gave the impression that the "Chhath festival will be celebrated on all Yamuna Ghats", which is "misleading" and may cause confusion among the public as the National Green Tribunal has allowed puja only at "designated sites".

"The publicity on the issue was done even before the matter was placed for the consideration and before the LG could formulate an independent opinion on the subject. This tweet also gives an impression that the "Chhath Festival will be celebrated on all Yamuna Ghats", which is misleading and may cause confusion in public as Hon'ble NGT has allowed Puja only on the "designated sites" for this purpose", the source said.

This is seriously problematic as it violates the basic principles of the scheme of governance. The premature publicity of the decision creates interest and thus influences the decision-making process independently in the matter which is extremely sensitive as it relates to religious beliefs and practices of a large section of people, the official added.

The officials of the Revenue Department, Environment Department and concerned authorities have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the above orders to protect the environment.

