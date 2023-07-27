Delhi LG conducts late night inspections for G20 summit readiness

New Delhi, July 27 Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has been conducting late-night outings to review and inspect the maintenance and makeover efforts of roads and stretches associated with the forthcoming G20 summit.

LG office said that he has been making night visits to ensure that his inspection does not cause any inconvenience to the public or disrupt traffic. Most of the time, the LG leaves Raj Niwas in the late evening, around 9:30 p.m., and spends two to three hours on each visit to take stock of the situation.

On Tuesday night, the LG visited the stretch between Dhaula Kuan and 11 Murti on Sardar Patel Road.

On Wednesday night, LG inspected the stretch from 11 Murti to Teen Murti Round About, Teen Murti Marg, and Akbar Road.

“The sprucing up of around 60 roads and stretches that will be used by the delegates for the summit is in full swing. The Lieutenant Governor, along with the Chief Secretary and officials of the Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Development Authority, will be visiting all these places in late-night hours until August 30 to ensure last-minute cleanliness, pavement repairs, and the enhancement of greenery,” LG office said.

During his last two visits, LG appreciated the work undertaken by NDMC and expressed hope that the last-minute sprucing up with final touches would be completed on time.

These efforts, apart from being aimed at making the city fully ready for the forthcoming G-20 Summit, will also ensure that the city remains fully prepared for a long term.

During his visits, LG is accompanied by three vehicles with flower pots to be placed at suitable locations, workmen for carrying out minor repairs wherever required, and machinery to prune trees wherever needed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor