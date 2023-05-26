Delhi LG lauds officials' efforts to rejuvenate Yamuna

New Delhi, May 26 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday appreciated the efforts made by Delhi officials to rejuvenate the Yamuna and the ongoing work on cleaning three garbage dumps for the past one year.

The LG, who completed one year in office on Friday, was addressing a workshop on capacity building for civil servants in Delhi. He asked the officials to commit themselves to transparency and work hard without bowing to pressure.

"To give corruption-free administration to the society, the responsibility lies on your shoulders. This expectation is not only of mine but the entire society also has the same expectation," Saxena said while mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement "Na Khaunga, na Khaney doongaa," in the context of people-friendly and corruption-free governance.

"The statement of PM Modi is not just a quote or `jumla' but it is a matter of fact assertion, demanding clean and transparent governance," the LG emphasized.

While stressing the need for 'jazba' (zeal) to connect with the common people, Saxena shared the example of officers from various departments of the government, who are working tirelessly to bring back the Yamuna river to its past glory. He also highlighted the efforts made in the past one year that had resulted in reducing the height of three landfill sites in Delhi.

"Friends, I have closely observed that if you have the will to work then nothing is impossible. This, I am mentioning because whether it is the issue of Yamuna cleaning or the three land-fill sites, which are the eyesores of Delhi, or to rediscover the buried history of Delhi and to rejuvenate the water bodies of the city, all the officers deserve accolades as you (officers) have left no stone unturned to achieve these targets," the LG said.

Saxena emphasized that during the past one year, the officers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have done an amazing job in reducing the height of the garbage dumps at three land fill sites, through enhanced bio-remediation.

"These efforts had led to reducing the height of the dumps by upto 20 metres," he said.

Saxena said that despite the Supreme Court monitoring the cleaning of the Yamuna for 28 years and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) doing the same for more than eight years, no substantial results had been achieved.

"However, the same officers and staff had started giving positive results after the January 9, 2023 order of the NGT. Yamuna is slowly but surely moving on a path of rejuvenation. This only proved that officers working with zeal, commitment and honesty were capable of achieving any result," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor