Delhi Metro launches unlimited ride scheme with 'Tourist Smart Cards' ahead of G20

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Delhi Metro has launched special 'Tourist Smart Cards', offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network in two categories, which will be available for sale from Monday at selected Metro stations.

These Tourist Smart Cards will however not be available at the Airport Express Line.

This has been done to facilitate the G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 summit.

The 'Tourist Smart Cards' can be purchased from 36 Metro stations which will be available in two categories -- one-day validity and three-day validity cards, offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

"The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200 whereas three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50.

Besides unlimited rides, these cards are of great benefit to tourists as they can seamlessly travel in the entire network from the first train to the last train service available for the day.

There are no penalties/surcharge levied on Tourist Smart Cards on account of instances like entry/exit mismatch, overstay in system, overstepping etc," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Delhi Metro, India's largest metro network, ranked among one of the largest metro systems in the world is well connected to almost all the prominent tourist destinations in the city like Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple, Kalkaji Temple, etc.

Tourists can seamlessly reach these tourist places by travelling on various corridors of the Delhi Metro by using these cards.

They can also download the 'Delhi Metro Rail' app for more details on the network to plan their journey.

The app also includes a dedicated section on the homepage by the name of 'Tour Guide' where they can find the list of all stations and tourist places nearby.

--IANS

atk/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor