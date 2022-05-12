Delhi model of education is 'non-existent': Congress

New Delhi, May 12 The Delhi unit of Congress on Thursday criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, alleging it has deliberately delayed the establishment of two new campuses of Ambedkar University.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ch. Anil Kumar said Kejriwal has been boasting about the non-existent "Delhi model of education" wherever he goes, "but only the students and their parents know the pathetic condition of government schools in the national capital".

"Kejriwal is playing low-level politics in the name of BR Ambedkar, as he once again said that the Delhi government will establish two new campuses of Ambedkar University at Dhirpur and Rohini. Though he had laid the foundation stone of these campuses before the Assembly elections in Delhi... three years went by without doing any work on the project."

He claimed that former Delhi Chief Minister, late Sheila Dikshit, had established the Ambedkar University way back in 2008, and later allotted the land to establish two new campuses of the Ambedkar University but Kejriwal has wasted time without doing any work.

Kumar said Kejriwal had promised to establish 20 new colleges in his first election manifesto but could not set up even one new college.

"The 12 colleges already under the Delhi government are starved of funds even to pay the salaries of the teachers and employees as Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, has been stalling fund-allocation to these colleges."

Kumar further said the Congress government had established six universities in 15 years, and also started a Sports University but Kejriwal has not bothered to complete work on the university.

He said the Delhi Chief Minister rarely does any work to fulfil his promises, as he has perfected the art of mouthing lies to fool the people.

