Delhi Ordinance bill: Kejriwal criticises Shah's arguments in LS 

New Delhi, Aug 3 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arguments in Lok Sabha pertaining to the Delhi Ordinance bill lacked valid points.

"Today, I heard Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha about the bill that allegedly takes away the rights of Delhi residents. He lacked valid arguments to support the bill and seemed to be engaging in irrelevant discussions. They probably know they are doing something wrong. This bill seems to be making the people of Delhi subservient and helpless. India will never allow such a thing to happen," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that after Independence, the Pattabhi Sitaramayya Committee recommended granting Delhi the status of a state.

Shah further said in Lok Sabha that leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajendra Prasad, and B.R. Ambedkar opposed it, stating that granting full statehood to Delhi would not be appropriate.

"In 2015, a party came into power in Delhi with a focus on confrontation rather than service. It aimed to capture the Vigilance Department to conceal corruption, rather than working to serve the people. It's essential to engage in politics that support or oppose policies for the welfare of the country and Delhi, rather than engaging in politics solely to win elections," Shah said.

He further stated that different types of alliances can be formed, and legislation is brought for the good of the nation, so support or opposition should be based on the welfare of the country and Delhi.

