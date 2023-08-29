Delhi Police bans sub-conventional aerial platforms upto Sep 12

New Delhi, Aug 29 In view of the G20 Summit in Delhi, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft upto September 12.

“It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang- gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc,” read the order released on Tuesday.

“Now therefore, I Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code,.....prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para- gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi during the G20 Summit 2023 in the National Capital of Delhi and doing so shall be punishable u/s 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the order further read.

“As the notice cannot be served individually to all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed ex-parte. This order shall come into force w.e.f. August 29 and shall remain in force for a period of 15 days upto September 12 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier,” the order added.

