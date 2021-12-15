Delhi Police reopens Singhu border for traffic

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Delhi Police on Wednesday paved the way for vehicles to ply through the Singhu border that had remained shut for over the past one year due to the farmers' agitation. On Tuesday, the police completely dismantled the barricades, erected a year ago to prevent the farmers coming to the national capital.

The development comes after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of farmer bodies, suspended the agitation after the Union government repealed the three farm laws and conceded its other demands. Subsequently the farmers started vacating the Delhi borders where they have been stationed for more than a year.

The farmers have now dismantled their settlements, removed tarpaulins, tied bales of clothes and are in the process of returning home.The Singhu border, which has remained the hotspot of the protests since the past one year, is almost cleared now. "All the concrete barriers and other obstacles have been cleared from the border," a police official said.

The traffic, from both sides, could be finally seen plying along the northern border of the national capital. Earlier in the day, famers camping at the Ghazipur border too vacated the place. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was present on the occasion. Before leaving, the farmers held a 'havan' (a Hindu religious ritual) and expressed gratitude to all who stood with them in solidarity with the farm movement.

Tikait, along with other farmers, will reach their home in Sauram, via Sisauli, Modinagar, Meerut, Daurala Toll Plaza and Mansurpur, celebrating their victory. "I want to thank everyone, and particularly those who organised langars at the border," said Tikait while speaking to the mediapersons.He said, the agitation has been suspended, but has not ended.

