Delhi Police to give new look to booths, pickets ahead of G20 meet

New Delhi, Feb 2 Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police have pulled up their socks to rebuild pickets and booths which are falling on the route that the delegates will be taking.

A number of posts and booths will be renovated to give them a new and modern look.

A police source said that a few police buildings have been identified in this respect. The source said that these buildings are situated on the route to be taken by the VVIPs attending the G20 Summit.

The Delhi Police headquarters has also issued an order in this respect to identify the pickets and booths that require renovation.

"DCP/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor